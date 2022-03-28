Kenney interviewed by RCMP in criminal probe tied to party leadership race

EDMONTON -

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has been interviewed by RCMP as part of an investigation into potential criminal identity fraud in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership contest.

Kenney, answering questions from reporters, says he did one interview with Mounties at their request and remains confident his campaign team followed all the rules.

The police investigation is one of two probes into the 2017 vote, which saw Kenney defeat his main rival Brian Jean to win the top job in the party and eventually become premier.

Election officials have investigated improper donations to the campaign of another candidate, Jeff Callaway, and levied thousands of dollars in fines.

Well after the race was over, it became known that Callaway’s team worked behind the scenes with Kenney supporters as Callaway publicly disparaged Jean before quitting the race to support Kenney.

Kenney says he had no knowledge or participation in illegal donations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.