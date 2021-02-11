Advertisement
Kenney, Nixon to introduce project protecting northeastern boreal areas
Published Thursday, February 11, 2021 11:14AM MST
EDMONTON -- The premier and parks minister are set to make an announcement about protecting northeastern Alberta's boreal ecosystems.
Jason Kenney and Jason Nixon will speak at 1 p.m. MST.
Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Peter Powder and the president and CEO of the Athabasca Oil Corporation, Rob Broen, will also speak.