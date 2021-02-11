EDMONTON -- The premier and parks minister are set to make an announcement about protecting northeastern Alberta's boreal ecosystems.

Jason Kenney and Jason Nixon will speak at 1 p.m. MST.

Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Peter Powder and the president and CEO of the Athabasca Oil Corporation, Rob Broen, will also speak.