EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and provincial officials will provide an update on the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and Dr. Verna Yiu, president and chief executive officer for Alberta Health Services, will join the premier for the update.

The update is expected to include Alberta's second dose distribution strategy for COVID-19 vaccines.

In a news conference on Friday, the premier said the province's plan for second doses would be announced "early next week."

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) announced on Tuesday that it has changed its guidelines for mixing COVID-19 vaccines.

NACI officials now say a first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine can safely be combined with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots "unless contraindicated."

The new NACI guidance also says people who received mRNA vaccines for their first doses may use a different mRNA vaccine for their second shot.

The NACI's new position comes a day after Manitoba and Quebec announced that they would be mixing vaccine doses for eligible recipients.

Nearly 63 per cent of eligible Albertans have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 10.3 people are fully immunized.

On Monday, Alberta reported 263 COVID-19 cases and a 5.9 positivity rate. There are 439 Albertans in hospital, including 133 in ICU.

Tuesday's 3:30 p.m. MT announcement can be watched live at CTVEdmontonNews.ca.