EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is expected to announce on Friday economic and energy sector supports.

Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage and Environment Minister Jason Nixon will speak about the plan at 11:10 a.m. MT.

The announcement comes at the end of a week of unfortunate developments: a first-in-history negative Western Canadian Select oil price, a slashing of an extra $700 million in spending by Calgary-based Husky Energy, and a Progress Alberta report that the province's public pension manager lost millions after investing in small energy companies while the sector is in decline.

Ottawa has taken steps to make credit more accessible for energy companies and invested $1.7 billion into inactive well cleanup across the prairies, but Kenney has said this is not enough.