Kenney's private surgery principle has already failed in Saskatchewan: policy expert
Alberta is moving forward with a plan to double the number of surgeries completed in private clinics, but don't expect that to reduce wait times or costs in the long term, a health policy expert warns.
The governing United Conservative Party wants to increase the share of surgeries that are completed in private clinics from 15 to 30 per cent, as outlined in Tuesday's throne speech.
"The wait times in this province are unacceptable and using chartered surgical facilities are one key element to be able to (reduce them)," Health Minister Jason Copping said.
Copping is finalizing a strategy to reverse surgical backlogs and the premier said that plan is motivated, in part, by what was done in Saskatchewan.
"They saw that chartered facilities were able to perform surgeries at a lower cost due to more efficient use of capital," Kenney stated.
He was referencing the 2010 Saskatchewan Surgical Initiative, which promised to reduce wait times to 90 days by 2014. But that didn't happen, an expert on the matter told CTV News Edmonton.
"Initially it did shorten wait times and over 90 per cent of people got served within three months, but then it started to go back up again, wait times got longer," said Steven Lewis, a professor at Simon Fraser University.
Lewis said backlogs in Saskatchewan are now higher than ever, and he disagrees with Kenney that private clinics are cheaper.
Although he understands the desire for governments to contract out in the short-term to clear pandemic backlogs, Lewis doesn't believe private facilities are the best long-term solution.
"If you think it's such a good idea to have free-standing facilities operating 24/7, there's no reason you can't set them up in the public system. Build them, and then you can run them on a non-profit basis. You don't need to take 10,15, 20 per cent margins off the top," Lewis argued.
Steven Lewis, a professor at Simon Fraser University, during an interview with CTV News Edmonton on Feb. 23, 2022.
He believes the wait-time problem is a complicated one, but it can be boiled down to supply and demand. Lewis suggests Alberta would be better off with programs to train more doctors and distribute them more evenly across the province.
'THAT DOESN’T HELP ACCESS'
The government's changes are "incredibly disappointing," according to the United Nurses of Alberta, whose president also believes privatization won’t result in more surgeries being completed.
"If you only have one nurse and one surgeon and you pull those from the public system to the private system, that doesn’t help access," said Heather Smith.
Smith and the UNA want Alberta to invest in public healthcare, rather than "looking for ways to subsidize private surgical companies."
Recipients of contracts for the Alberta Surgical Initiative will be announced in March, Kenney said. He wasn't clear on when the province is projected to reach 30 per cent of surgeries in private clinics.
"Unfortunately progress on the Alberta Surgical Initiative has been delayed because of COVID pressure," Kenney said.
More details are expected to be released in the budget on Thursday.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war
The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian 'aggression,' an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Why the West cares about the situation in Russia-Ukraine
As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, experts are warning the crisis may lead to a global conflict and could impact Western countries, including the state of their democracies.
Second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
A second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrived in Ukraine Wednesday as part of the federal government’s promise to support its ally against Russian incursion.
Canadian military got 360 phone calls asking them to protect trucker protesters from police
A pair of phone lines for the Canadian military received more than 300 phone calls over the weekend from convoy supporters urging the military to protect the protesters in Ottawa from police operations.
OPP investigating criminal allegations involving Thunder Bay police
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a criminal investigation into members of the Thunder Bay Police Service.
Putin's moves against Ukraine 'not rational,' says Canada's former ambassador
Canada's former ambassador to Ukraine says that country should prepare for a 'full spectrum' of aggression from Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid growing fears of an all-out invasion.
Calgary
-
'Difficult to predict': Alberta government confronts highly volatile oil prices as it prepares forecast for upcoming provincial budget
High oil prices will be a cornerstone of Alberta’s upcoming provincial budget, but forecasting the volatile commodity amidst international conflict in Eastern Europe could prove to be a difficult task for finance minister Travis Toews.
-
Alberta to proceed with Emergencies Act challenge despite it being lifted: Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will proceed with court action against the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act against trucker convoy protests.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down as Alberta updates data for first time in 5 days
Hospitalization data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays. Pending further revisions, Wednesday's count was the first time there were both fewer than 1,400 in hospital and 100 in intensive care units since Jan. 16.
Saskatoon
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Saskatoon
A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
Sask. babies will be screened for 4 more medical conditions
Newborn babies in Saskatchewan will be screened for four additional medical conditions, according to a news release from the province.
Regina
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.
-
Water main break causes flooding on northeast Regina streets
Another water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.
-
Many in Sask. have close ties to the Ukraine and are folloing the Russian situation closely
About one in 10 Saskatchewan residents have family ties to the Ukraine, many are following the situation with Russia closely.
Atlantic
-
'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
-
'It's my hope… that people will prepare themselves': Inquiry into N.S. mass shooting hints at what's to come
The inquiry tasked with examining Nova Scotia’s tragic mass murder in April 2020 gave hints today at what is ahead as the Mass Casualty Commission plans to continue public proceedings on Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
-
Ontario woman paid below minimum wage for months reaches $16,000 settlement with former employer
An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer following an investigation into her case.
-
Ontario woman seeking government rebates ends up signs $40,000 in contracts
An Ontario senior was hoping to save money when she came across an ad on Facebook promoting government rebates if she made upgrades to her home.
Montreal
-
Teachers' federation demands transparency from Quebec on school air quality data
The FAE says the weekly averages of CO2 readings include instructional days, inclement weather breaks, lunch and recess times, and include one hour per day before and after students arrive, calling into question the accuracy of the data.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
About one-third of Montrealers caught Omicron, giving city immunity boost: authorities
At least a million Montrealers caught COVID-19 in the most recent wave, making it easier for the city to safely enter this 'period of transition,' said its public health chief.
Ottawa
-
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
-
Ottawa is redoing Valentine's Day on March 14 because of the convoy protest
Ottawa city council unanimously approved a motion to redo Valentine’s Day on March 14 this year, in the wake of the three-week Freedom Convoy protest that took over the city’s downtown.
Kitchener
-
Police called to WCDSB school to assist with 4-year-old student ‘in crisis’
A Waterloo region family and their supporters are calling for an investigation into the incident and for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's director of education to resign
-
SIU investigating sudden death in Brantford
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Brantford.
-
Potholes causing bumpy road conditions for Waterloo Region drivers
Pothole season appears to be in full swing, with many of them now scattered all over Waterloo Region roads.
Northern Ontario
-
Following court ruling, Laurentian University cooperating with auditor general's office
Provincial politicians say they are making progress getting missing documents the auditor general had been looking for as part of her forensic audit into the insolvency at Laurentian University.
-
Taxi service no longer available in West Nipissing
Taxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
-
Police say intoxicated suspect was pulling cars over in the middle of the street in Bruce Mines
A 36-year-old suspect from Thessalon is facing numerous charges after an incident Tuesday in Bruce Mines.
Winnipeg
-
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
-
Should Manitobans be worried about flooding after this extra snowy winter?
With Manitobans experiencing one of the snowiest winters to date, many people may be worried about what this means for spring flooding.
-
No charges for Winnipeg protesters anticipated as long as they clear out by deadline: police
Winnipeg police do not anticipate any charges will be laid against protesters who have been occupying a section of downtown for nearly three weeks – provided they clear out by Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. to begin offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for residents 70 and older
B.C. residents - particularly those ages 70 and older - will soon have far greater access to at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 than they had earlier on in the pandemic.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of college
A family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Mining executives fined $200K each for conduct that 'completely undermined' regulations, BCSC says
British Columbia's securities regulator has fined the executives of a now-defunct mining company a total of $400,000 for "failing to disclose information, concealing financial losses and making false or misleading statements."
Vancouver Island
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctor
British Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Ottawa allocates close to $12M for Indigenous commercial fisheries in B.C.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it's contributing $11.8 million to support Indigenous commercial fisheries in British Columbia.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.