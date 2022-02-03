Kenney says a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions is coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
"As COVID changes, our response to it must change as well. That is why early next week, Alberta will announce a firm date to end the Restrictions Exemptions Program and to do so in the very near future," Kenney said.
"We will also lay out a simple, phased, plan to remove almost all public health restrictions later this month, as long as we see a trend of declining pressure on our hospitals."
Kenney repeatedly said that the plan will be "safe," and he brushed off concerns that he was again reopening too soon. The premier apologized in the fall for moving to an endemic response too soon after his "Open for Summer" plan ended in a public health emergency.
"We simply cannot continue to rely on the blunt instrument of damaging restrictions as a primary tool to cope with a disease that will likely be with us for the rest of our lives."
'IT IS ABOUT POLITICS': PUNDIT
Kenney faced political pressure from many directions Thursday to both ditch restrictions immediately and keep them in place.
A week ago, he said a plan to remove restrictions would likely come "by the end of March." Five days later, he changed the timeline when he said he hoped to relax measures this month.
On Thursday, a UCP statement said the premier will begin lifting restrictions "within days."
Since Saturday, a convoy has been protesting vaccine rules, and occasionally blocking roads and a border crossing in southern Alberta.
"It certainly gives the impression that Mr. Kenney is caving to the far right, rural fringes of his political base," said Keith Brownsey, a political scientist at Mount Royal University.
On Wednesday, former federal Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole resigned from his leadership after losing the confidence of his MPs. Some MLAs in Alberta were warning that Kenney would be next, in part, because of anger over COVID-19 restrictions.
"It’s time for a change in leadership," MLA Drew Barnes said of Kenney. Barnes was kicked out the UCP for criticising the premier and sat as an independent.
A political scientist said it certainly looks like the truck convoys and MLA demands are forcing Kenney to dump restrictions quicker than he originally planned.
"All you have to do is look at the timeline," said Duanne Bratt from Mount Royal University. "It is not about COVID, it is not about health, it is about politics."
Alberta had a pandemic high of 1,648 patients with COVID-19 in hospital on Thursday, and although new cases appeared to be dropping, the province's doctor warned it was still too soon to move to an endemic response.
'IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE AN EXIT STRATEGY'
Throughout the pandemic, the premier has been asked by some members of caucus to have fewer public health restrictions. Some have signed letters, and publicly disagreed with Kenney's decisions
"Many of my colleagues, and myself, have been advocating for an end to public health restrictions and it looks like we have an exit strategy," UCP backbench MLA Shane Getson wrote in a statement linked to his Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
"Aside from the segregation, which is an issue unto itself, the passports have been ineffective in this Omicron wave. We have close to 90 per cent of the population vaccinated, yet cases exploded with this variant."
Getson drove his dump truck in a vaccine mandate protest in Edmonton last weekend, and seemed to suggest that movement played a factor in speeding up the easing of restrictions.
"It goes to show how far a movement can go, and how great things happen when like- minded individuals unite for the common good," he wrote.
Getson was perhaps the loudest, but not the only MLA, asking the premier to hurry up in removing the provincial vaccine mandate.
"The premier said they’ll be gone imminently, and I’ll hold him to it," UCP House Leader Jason Nixon wrote in a statement on Thursday.
"It is clear now that mandates like the Restrictions Exemption Program are not as effective against the current COVID-19 situation as much as health officials expected."
Fort McMurray MLA Tany Yao posted "THE RESTRICTED EXEMPTION PROGRAM MUST END!!" on Facebook.
The NDP, meanwhile, accused Kenney of playing politics with restrictions and once again offloading his public health responsibilities onto others.
"Albertans' health is not a chip for the premier to gamble with to save his own political hide. We need to be hearing from the public health experts," said NDP Health Critic David Shepherd.
"School boards, municipalities, businesses (are left) to do the work that the government should be doing in terms of making these decisions on protecting public health."
Edmonton's mayor also urged the province to keep restrictions including vaccine passports, with Amarjeet Sohi saying that relaxing rules now would be "too soon and too fast."
Journalists are not able to ask questions of the premier when he makes announcements live on Facebook.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski and CTV News Calgary's Timm Bruch
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The cold spell is ending
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest reaches the one-week mark.
'You're not helping us': Small businesses in Ottawa decry protesters as they vow to stay
The organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' have indicated they plan to stay in Ottawa until pandemic-related mandates are repealed, but some business owners say the protesters are doing more harm than good.
NACI updates vaccine guidance for those previously infected with COVID-19
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued new COVID-19 vaccination guidance on Friday for those who have been infected with the virus, stressing the important benefits of being up to date with their vaccines.
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken the lead among provinces and territories in signalling their intentions to soon remove most, if not all, remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions.
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says 200,000 jobs lost in January
Statistics Canada says the economy lost 200,000 jobs in January amid stricter public health rules put in place to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
17-year-old boy arrested in Saanich, B.C. in connection with murder of Toronto taxi driver
A 17-year-old Ontario boy has been arrested by British Columbia authorities in connection with the October murder of 73-year-old Christopher Jung.
Hockey wife asks NHL, NHLPA to do more for families of struggling players
Ian White's fearless style of play led to injuries in his 11-year NHL career, which led to an addiction to painkillers. But his family was left with little support. W5 looks into whether White and family were abandoned by the league and its players' association.
Obscene slogans spotted at trucker convoy sold on Amazon, Facebook
Obscene slogans spotted at the trucker convoy protest around Parliament Hill are being sold on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce sites.
Calgary
-
Kenney says a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions is coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but, until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm west wind for Calgary today
Warm today, sure, but double-digits in Calgary by Sunday!
Saskatoon
-
'I just went out to listen': Sask. MPs defend picture taken at Ottawa convoy protest
A group Saskatchewan Conservative politicians are defending their decision to show support for a protest that has created gridlock in Ottawa.
-
Barrier recommended at site of fatal Circle Drive crash: report
A new report is recommending changes along a stretch of Circle Drive where four fatal crashes have happened since 2016.
-
'Traditional healer' accused of sexual assaults faces new charge: Saskatoon RCMP
Saskatoon RCMP have charged Cecil Wolfe with another count of sexual assault, according to a news release.
Regina
-
More snow on tap to start the weekend in Sask.
It won't be like the blizzards we experienced on Monday, but more snow is moving in to start the weekend.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken the lead among provinces and territories in signalling their intentions to soon remove most, if not all, remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions.
-
Vaccine uptake, COVID-19 strategies having 'positive impact' on Omicron transmission: Dr. Shahab
Saskatchewan's top doctor said the Omicron wave has peaked in the province, with vaccine uptake and other COVID-19 strategies impacting transmission of the virus.
Atlantic
-
Schools, businesses closed as storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices are closed across the Maritimes as a slow-moving system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.
-
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Here is a list of Maritime school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
-
Nova Scotia to ease restrictions for sports practices, arts rehearsals next week
As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 2,634 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 517 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units Friday.
-
Ontario to lift some COVID-19 restrictions in long-term care on Monday
Ontario will begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions in long-term care homes starting next week, allowing residents to once again take part in day trips outside of their facilities.
-
17-year-old boy arrested in Saanich, B.C. in connection with murder of Toronto taxi driver
A 17-year-old Ontario boy has been arrested by British Columbia authorities in connection with the October murder of 73-year-old Christopher Jung.
Montreal
-
Get ready for your new rock DJs, Montreal: CHOM announces new trio to host mornings
Those cranking the dial to CHOM 97.7 will now hear a new trio of voices during the morning as the Spirit of Rock radio station in Montreal announced its new DJ lineup made up of Jay Michaels, Sharon Hyland and Chantal Desjardins.
-
Three Montreal high school coaches appear in court on sexual assault charges as police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
-
31-year-old woman dies after being hit by train at 'unofficial' crossing near Mile End
A 31-year-old woman has died in a rail collision on the train tracks running along the north end of Mile End on Thursday afternoon, Montreal police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest reaches the one-week mark.
-
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
-
RCMP sending more officers to help police Ottawa protest
The RCMP is sending more officers to help police the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, as the protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions enters a second week.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 2,634 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 517 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units Friday.
-
Another snow day for some students in Ontario
The Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board says their schools will be closed Friday.
-
Woman gives LCBO gift card to police instead of driver's licence
A 19-year-old woman was pulled over by Guelph police early Friday morning for driving erratically and,when asked for her driver's licence, she allegedly handed the officer an LCBO gift card instead.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudden death at Sudbury's Vale mine
Sudbury police are working with the Ministry of Labour and the coroner's office to investigate the sudden death of a mining worker at Vale's Copper Cliff site.
-
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest reaches the one-week mark.
-
Another careless cooking fire responsible for Minnow Lake blaze: Sudbury fire official
Sudbury fire crews battled a second major blaze on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Trucks rally at Manitoba Legislature
A line of semis, tractors and other vehicles is stretched across the front of the Manitoba Legislature on Broadway Friday morning in support of Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
-
Province to make education investment announcement
The Manitoba government is set to make an education investment announcement on Friday.
-
Here is how much snow fell on Winnipeg in January
The evidence is rather noticeable on the side of city streets and on either side of people's driveways, but Winnipeg received a lot of snow in January.
Vancouver
-
B.C. school sports tournaments set to resume after ministry lifts ban
School sports tournaments across B.C. are expected to resume after the Ministry of Education announced its intention to lift a ban.
-
B.C. First Nations plan to appeal ruling to restore natural river flows 70 years later
Two First Nations say they will appeal parts of a British Columbia Supreme Court ruling released last month that rejected their bid for an injunction to restore the natural flows of the Nechako River.
-
B.C. doctors criticize 'top-down' approach and government secrecy as minister defends surgical strategy
Two doctors' associations are calling for more transparency and collaboration with government around plans to catch up on increasing surgical backlogs, but B.C.'s health minister is defending the current level of disclosure and engagement with frontline medical personnel.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Liberal party in court as members cast votes for new leader
British Columbia's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a last-minute petition today asking it to delay the release of results for the new leader of the B.C. Liberal party.
-
RCMP release new photo of B.C. man missing with daughter
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have released a new photo of Jesse Bennett, who was reported missing along with his daughter, Violet Bennett, shortly after he was ordered to return Violet to her mother's custody by a family law court last month.
-
Former Canadian navy officer sentenced after pleading guilty to 9 sexual offences
A former lieutenant-commander in the Canadian navy was sentenced to two years less a day in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to nine sexual offences dating back to the early 2000s.