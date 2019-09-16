Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is stressing the security of the province's oil industry following rebel attacks on Saudi oil sites that sent prices spiking.

Kenney made the comments during a meeting Monday with the editorial board of American business network Bloomberg.

The strike on Saudi refineries should be a wake up call. The world needs reliable, stable energy, and Alberta can provide it. pic.twitter.com/wQNeYl3Qrc — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) September 16, 2019

Global oil prices rose 10 per cent after the weekend attack on the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks Saturday, saying they launched 10 drones that caused the extensive damage. However, the U.S. released satellite images overnight that it says contain evidence showing that the attacks came from either Iraq or Iran.

Benchmark Brent crude was trading at $66.29 a barrel, up $6.07, or 10.1 per cent, after spiking 20 per cent in the first moments of trading Monday. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, rose $5.30, or 9.7 per cent, to $60.15 a barrel.

Some oil industry experts believe that commodity investors had failed to consider the risk of the heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Analysts for Goldman Sachs say the attacks could add anywhere from $3 to more than $15 to the cost for a barrel of oil, depending on how much production Saudi Arabia loses and for how long.

With files from the Associated Press