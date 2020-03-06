EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney joins 91 per cent of consulted Albertans who don't want to adjust their clocks this Saturday.

Kenney said the large majority of 141,000 Albertans his government surveyed last year support ending daylight saving time.

"We hear those Albertans," the premier said Friday.

"We are completing a few more consultations with key industries like the aviation industry – but I do note that British Columbia has gone in that direction on the west side of Alberta, and Saskatchewan has always stayed with one clock on the east side."

Yukoners will change their clocks for the last time this weekend after the territory announced it will no longer participate in seasonal time changes.

California is also discussing moving away from daylight saving time.

"It's becoming more and more obvious that our whole region in North America is shifting in that direction," Kenney said.

"I personally support the idea, but we're going to complete our consultations before making a final decision."

Alberta will also talk to governments in Eastern Canada about making a move together.

Alberta has been on daylight saving time since 1971.

The NDP government explored ending the clock switching in in 2017, but did not go ahead in part due to concerns about the impact on airline and NHL schedules.

The clocks jump ahead at 2 a.m. on March 8.

With files from CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press