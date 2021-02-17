Advertisement
Kenney to announce 'added support' for Alberta businesses
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 10:05AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, February 17, 2021 10:07AM MST
Jason Kenney will appear at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m.
EDMONTON -- The province has scheduled a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide "added support for Alberta job creators."
A news release said Premier Jason Kenney and Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer will provide an "update" on financial supports for Alberta businesses.
Martin Long, parliamentary secretary for Small Business and Tourism as well as Lynda Armstrong, executive director of the North Edmonton Gymnastics Club, are also expected to participate.
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will carry the 2:30 p.m. news conference live.