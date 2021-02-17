EDMONTON -- The province has scheduled a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide "added support for Alberta job creators."

A news release said Premier Jason Kenney and Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer will provide an "update" on financial supports for Alberta businesses.

Martin Long, parliamentary secretary for Small Business and Tourism as well as Lynda Armstrong, executive director of the North Edmonton Gymnastics Club, are also expected to participate.

