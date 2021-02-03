Advertisement
Kenney to announce COVID-19 support for continuing care, mental health facilities
Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021 9:49AM MST
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the province would release its COVID-19 modelling on Tuesday and Wednesday.
EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier and health minister are set to give more details on support for continuing care operators, home care providers and mental health treatment facilities at noon.
Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro will be joined by Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried and United Active Living Inc. CEO Kim O'Brien.
