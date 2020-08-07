EDMONTON -- Changes are coming to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program in an attempt to support unemployed Albertans, the provincial government said.

Premier Jason Kenney will make the announcement Friday at 9 a.m. in Lac La Biche.

Alberta's unemployment rate was lessened by 2.7 per cent in July. In Edmonton it went down by 0.7 per cent, while in Calgary it only saw a decrease of 0.1 per cent.