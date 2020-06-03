EDMONTON -- The provincial government has two new initiatives that it says will help law-abiding gun owners in Alberta.

Premier Jason Kenney and Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer will discuss the details of the new plans on Wednesday morning.

The federal government banned certain military-style assault weapons in May and announced planned legislation to address handguns and a buyback program for legally purchased weapons.

Kenney criticized Trudeau's ban at the time, saying it wouldn't target criminals. He said the Alberta government is concerned about crime and the illegal use of firearms, which would be better addressed by stronger laws against violent criminals.

More details to come…