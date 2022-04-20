Kenney to announce supports for Ukrainians who come to Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday will announce supports for Ukrainians who arrive in Alberta as the war continues.

Kenney will be joined by former premier Ed Stelmach, Labour and Immigration Minister Kaycee Madu, Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk and Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Alberta Provincial Council president Orysia Boychuk.

Stelmach was part of the group that arranged a donated plane that brought dozens of Ukrainians to Edmonton last month.