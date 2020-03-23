EDMONTON -- The premier will update Albertans on the province’s COVID-19 response Monday afternoon.

Jason Kenney’s 2 p.m. MST remarks will precede an update from Alberta’s chief medical officer of health at 3:30 p.m. MST.

It’s unknown what Kenney plans to speak about.

His government announced last week emergency financial aid for Albertans in self-isolation, measures to address the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and the reopening of daycares for health care workers.

The province has also teased it may begin enforcing physical distancing recommendations.

On Monday, Ontario’s government ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Both events will be livestreamed on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.