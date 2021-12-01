Kenney to give update on Alberta's goals to make its own vaccine

EDMONTON -

Alberta is set to give an update on its ambitions to make vaccine in the province.

Premier Jason Kenney, as well as his jobs and advanced education ministers, are scheduled to make an announcement on Wednesday at the University of Alberta's Li Ka Shing Centre of Health Research Innovation.

Representatives from the Li Ka Shing Institute of Virology and University of Alberta will also be there.

Alberta's 2021 budget renewed $20 million over four years for the institute, whose director was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2020 for his part in the discovery of the hepatitis C virus in 1989, for which the researchers have since moved on to making a vaccine. At the time, the Alberta government said the dollars were "more important than ever in the COVID pandemic context" because in future health emergencies, Canada doesn't want to be "at the whim" of other countries.