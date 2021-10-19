Kenney to join health officials in Tuesday COVID-19 update

EDMONTON -

Government and health officials will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Jason Kenney, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Alberta Health Services CEO and president Dr. Verna Yiu will speak at 4:30 p.m.

The province reported 2,181 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The province has 12,302 active cases as of Monday.

There are 981 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 225 in intensive care.

Eighty-six per cent of eligible Albertans have one vaccine dose and 77.4 per cent have two.

Watch the COVID-19 update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.