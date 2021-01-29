EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney will join Alberta's chief medical officer of health at the 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 update, CTV News has learned.

A government news release initially said Dr. Deena Hinshaw would be joined by "officials." The news conference was first scheduled for 2:30 p.m. but was delayed less than an hour before it started.

Kenney, who met with the Priorities Implementation Cabinet Committee in Calgary on Thursday, was scheduled to join Dr. Hinshaw for that day’s COVID-19 update, but cancelled hours before it began and was replaced by Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

On Wednesday, Dr. Hinshaw said her team was working on a framework to establish a publicly accessible “target” that would need to be achieved in order to lift various public health restrictions.

However, she said there is “no single number” that would represent such a target, pointing out that positivity rates, R-value, and hospitalization/ICU numbers are all indicators that are being monitored.

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS DECREASING

Since peaking in late December, the amount of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Alberta has steadily decreased, according to provincial data.

As of Thursday, there were 591 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the province, including 112 in ICU.

Just over four weeks ago, on Dec. 30, there were 940 Albertans hospitalized, including 143 in ICU — the highest number in Alberta to date.

Alberta’s COVID-19 positivity rate has also come down in recent weeks. Since climbing above 11 per cent early last month, the average positivity rate has remained below five per cent this week.

On Dec. 8, the government announced unprecedented measures to help contain spread, including a ban on outdoor gatherings. Some restrictions were eased on Jan. 18, allowing personal services to open by appointment and people to gather outdoors in groups of up to 10 people.

Restaurants remain closed to in-person dining, yet some small town dining establishments have fully re-opened in recent days, in blatant defiance of the ongoing public health order.

Unlike some other jurisdictions, like Saskatchewan, Alberta did not experience a post-Christmas or News Year’s Eve spike COVID-19 cases in January.