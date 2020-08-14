EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney will be in central Alberta Friday, touting a new investment in the province.

Kenney will be joined by Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish and Shaw Communications Inc. for an announcement on expanding connectivity in rural Alberta.

The telecommunications giant says it has become Alberta's first province-wide internet service provider to offer gigabit download speeds to all of its residential customers.

More than $11 billion has been invested in the province over the last seven years by the company to improve its network and services.

Kenney and the company will reveal more details at 2:15 p.m. in Lacombe.

CTV News Edmonton will carry the announcement live.