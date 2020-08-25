EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier will speak to media Tuesday afternoon to provide "an update on government priorities," which the Opposition NDP says will be a cabinet shuffle.

Jason Kenney is holding the availability at 12:30 p.m. at Government House in Edmonton.

Jeremy Nolais, chief of staff for NDP Leader Rachel Notley, said the announcement will be a shuffle of Kenney's current cabinet.

Here comes the @jkenney cabinet shuffle. He hasn’t done a thing to develop the economy or create jobs. In fact, Alberta lost 50,000 jobs pre-pandemic. Assuming Ministers will be held accountable for this massive failure today, but really @jkenney is the failure. #AbLeg — Jeremy Nolais (@Jeremy_Nolais) August 25, 2020

It comes the day after the federal Conservative Party voted for its new leader, former cabinet minister Erin O'Toole.

On Twitter Monday, Kenney, who endorsed O'Toole, thanked him "for raising Western alienation as a primary concern in his first conversation" with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream Kenney's remarks at 12:30 p.m. on our website.