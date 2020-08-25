Advertisement
Kenney to provide government update Tuesday afternoon
EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier will speak to media Tuesday afternoon to provide "an update on government priorities," which the Opposition NDP says will be a cabinet shuffle.
Jason Kenney is holding the availability at 12:30 p.m. at Government House in Edmonton.
Jeremy Nolais, chief of staff for NDP Leader Rachel Notley, said the announcement will be a shuffle of Kenney's current cabinet.
It comes the day after the federal Conservative Party voted for its new leader, former cabinet minister Erin O'Toole.
On Twitter Monday, Kenney, who endorsed O'Toole, thanked him "for raising Western alienation as a primary concern in his first conversation" with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
CTV News Edmonton will livestream Kenney's remarks at 12:30 p.m. on our website.