EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier is set to speak Thursday morning about the province's failed attempt to challenge Canada's carbon tax as unconstitutional.

In a split decision that morning, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled the federal carbon price is entirely constitutional.

The split decision upholds a pivotal part of the Liberal climate-change plan, accounting for at least one-third of the emissions Canada aims to cut over the next decade.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner says in the written ruling that climate change is a real danger and evidence shows a price on pollution is a critical element in addressing it.

"It is a threat of the highest order to the country, and indeed to the world," Wagner wrote for six of the nine judges.

Given that, said Wagner, Canada's evidence that this is a matter of national concern, is sound.

"The undisputed existence of a threat to the future of humanity cannot be ignored," he wrote.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario all challenged the law in court, saying it infringes on the provinces' taxing powers and a constitutionally protected right to develop their own natural resources.

Alberta's Jason Kenney will speak at 10:30 a.m.

Justice Suzanne Cote dissented in part, agreeing climate change is an issue of national concern but taking issue with the power the federal cabinet gave itself to adjust the law's scope, including which fuels the price would apply to.

Justices Malcolm Rowe and Russell Brown dissented with the entire decision, arguing Canada had not shown that climate change reaches the level of national concern. They objected that the precedent the majority's decision sets would allow Ottawa to set minimum national standards in all areas of provincial jurisdiction.

With files from CTVNews.ca