EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce more COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday evening.

His office indicates he will address Albertans live at 6 p.m., and it will be carried on CTV News at Six and CTVNewsEdmonton.ca. He will not take questions from reporters.

Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Justice Minister Kaycee Madu will hold another press conference and answer questions on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

There will be a press conference tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. where @jkenney, @shandro, @AdrianaLaGrange, and @KayceeMaduYEG will answer questions and provide further details. — Brock W. Harrison (@BrockWHarrison) May 4, 2021

Alberta, the region in North America with the highest COVID-19 case rates, reported 2,012 COVID-19 cases and a record-breaking 13.2 per cent positivity rate on Monday, increasing active infections to 23,608 — another pandemic high.

Hospitals across the province are caring for 658 people with COVID-19, 154 of whom are in ICU.

"What you can expect is stronger measures. Those decisions have not been made. I anticipate announcing additional measures tomorrow," Kenney said Monday when he also announced teachers and school support staff would become eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

READ MORE: 'Whatever measures are necessary': More restrictions coming in Alta. after day of 2,012 cases

Last Thursday, on the day Alberta broke pandemic records for daily and active cases, as well as ICU admissions, Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced targeted measured for regions with a case rate of 350 per 100,000 residents and at least 250 cases.

As of Tuesday, the following municipalities are under the additional restrictions, which include online learning for Grade 7-12 students: Calgary, Edmonton, St. Albert, Red Deer, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, Okotoks, Rocky View County, Lethbridge and Strathcona County.