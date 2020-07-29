EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier will discuss a historic spring legislative session hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and an oil crisis in a wrap-up news conference Wednesday.

Jason Kenney and United Conservative Party House Leader Jason Nixon will recap highlights from the session, which they say helped put Alberta on the right path to economic recovery.

Some of the bills enabled electricity and natural gas payment deferrals for those struggling to pay during the pandemic, restricted evictions and rent increases and created new offences linked to price-fixing.

But some of the new laws created during the session were not without controversy, including Bill 1, or the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

The legislation stepped up penalties for trespassing and vandalism of infrastructure like pipelines and highways, while critics said it was an effort to censor dissent.

For a full list of bill activity during the second session, look at the Legislative Assembly of Alberta's website.

CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will livestream Kenney's comments at 10:30 a.m.