Two ridings in south Edmonton are expected to play an important role in deciding who wins next week’s election.

Edmonton-Whitemud and Edmonton-Rutherford, ridings that typically vote conservative, turned orange in 2015.

NDP MLA Bob Turner is not running for reelection in Edmonton-Whitemud. Rakhi Pancholi, who has practiced law on behalf of the provincial government, will be tasked to hold an important seat for NDP Leader Rachel Notley.

If elected, Pancholi told CTV News she would reduce class sizes in her riding’s growing communities.

Elisabeth Hughes, a small business owner who has lived in Edmonton-Whitemud for 17 years, is the UCP candidate. She is focused on transportation, the economy and a topic front and centre in UCP Leader Jason Kenney’s campaign.

“We need to get rid of the carbon tax,” Hughes said.

Also running in Edmonton-Whitemud are Jonathan Dai of the Alberta Party and Jason Norris of the Freedom Conservative Party.

Richard Feehan, NDP candidate and minister of Indigenous Relations, is seeking reelection in Edmonton-Rutherford.

“It really is a community that’s pretty engaged,” he told CTV News. “They’re saying, ‘You have to tell me why it’s you and not the other parties.

“People know that we’re at a turning point and so it’s time to start forging a new way to be in the province and we have a vision for that.”

His main opponent, UCP candidate Hannah Presakarchuk, declined an interview request. The other candidates in Edmonton-Rutherford are Aisha Rauf with the Alberta Party, Lionel Levoir with the Alberta Independence Party, Valerie Kennedy with the Green Party and Claire Wilde with the Liberal Party.

Advance polls open Tuesday, April 9.

