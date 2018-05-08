CTV News has learned two projects in the Ice District are delayed.

The Katz Group’s President of Real Estate, Glen Scott, said the 40-storey tower slated to go on the old Greyhound station site is behind schedule due to a change in the design.

Originally scheduled to open in 2018, the tower is more likely to open in 2021.

This delay will push back the opening of the Ice District public plaza to 2021 or 2022.

“The fully integrated operating plaza won’t be happening until we’ve substantively finished the Greyhound site,” Scott said. “We expect to have 65-70 per cent open in 12 months.”

Katz Group is currently re-zoning land north of Rogers Place for phase two of the Ice District, and construction is expected to begin within three years.