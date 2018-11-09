A United States judge blocked the start of construction for the pipeline that would take crude from Alberta to the Gulf Coast.

Keystone XL , an $8-billion project, was approved by President Donald Trump in 2017. On Thursday, he called judge’s decision a “disgrace.”

The Montana judge rules that the U.S. government did not properly consider the pipeline’s environmental impact or its viability when oil prices are down.

In Alberta, where TransCanada, the project’s owner, is based, politicians are on Trump’s side.

“I am disappointed in the court’s decision,” Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi said.

“It’s a frustrating setback, but you know what? Albertans don’t back down from challenges,” Minister of Energy Marg McCuaig-Boyd said.

The review could take a year to complete. The Trump administration has not said if it will appeal the judge’s decision.

With files from Bill Fortier