An injured woman was held inside the trunk of a vehicle before she managed to escape and ask for help, according to RCMP.

Police said the woman claimed she had been kidnapped and attacked by someone with a gun before she found help at the Wetaskiwin Car and Truck Wash Wednesday.

“She went into the maintenance room and the employee at the car wash found her,” Cst. Christine Hepburn said. “We’d like to commend the employee for giving us a call so fast and actually touching base with the RCMP.”

Hepburn said by the time the worker had called authorities, her kidnappers fled the scene in the vehicle.

The next day at about 3:45 a.m., police in Edmonton located the vehicle, which they believe was stolen, in the area of 116 Street and 130 Avenue.

EPS said its canine and tactical units responded, and three suspects were taken into custody around noon.

Authorities said no charges have been laid at this time.

RCMP said the people involved are known to one another, adding there is no indication the public is at risk.