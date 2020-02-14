EDMONTON -- Two men are safe after an armed carjacking and kidnapping in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday.

The men told RCMP they were giving a ride to two people – a man and a woman who they did not know – around 9 p.m. that evening when the pair threatened them with a gun.

Held at gunpoint, they were forced to drive between Edmonton, Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin.

Police say the driver's original passenger was able to escape around 9:20 p.m. The stolen vehicle would be recovered the next day – but the driver wasn't found by police until Feb. 13.

He was safe and unharmed.

Two people were arrested that same day: Maskwacis resident Brandon Joel Dennehy, 26, and Wetaskiwin resident Cheralee Louis-Crier, 40.

They both face two charges of each kidnapping with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. They also face several charges related to weapons, theft, and incompliance of release orders.

Dennehy and Louis-Crier are in custody and are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin court on Feb. 18.

The victims' vehicle was a red 2011 Chevrolet Colorado. It was found on Feb. 12 at a Maskwacis home.

Those who saw the vehicle between Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. are asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.