EDMONTON -- Edmontonians came out on Sunday, despite the wet weather, for the annual Kidney Walk.

It took place along Summit Pointe at MacKinnon Ravine Park.

It’s one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Walkers were also joined by online participants, using the hashtag #WalkTheBlock.

The Kidney Foundation uses the money raised to fund research for kidney disease treatments and cures.

It also provides financial assistance to patients,

This was the17th year for the walk.