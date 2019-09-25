Four hundred junior high students were joined by four Edmonton Oilers players to help launch the fifth season of Hockey Helps Kids on Wednesday.

The annual contest helps students learn how they can make a difference in their communities and supports local charities.

Balwin School, Allendale School, Westminster School and Hillcrest School are participating in the 2019-2020 challenge, working up with team captains Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Jujhar Khaira.

In the coming weeks, each team will choose a local non-profit organization to support.

Each team will make a 2-minute video highlighting their charity and why fans should vote for them. The videos will be posted on the Hockey Helps Kids website.

The Hockey Helps Kids Charity Cup Challenge is one month long, beginning in January.

The team with the most fan votes will receive $25,000 for their charity. The other three teams' charities will receive $10,000 each. Each participating school will receive $5,000.

Hockey Helps Kids was co-founded by Chloe and Harrison Katz, Edmonton Oilers' owner Daryl Katz's children. The charity is funded by the Katz family and run by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.