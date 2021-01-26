EDMONTON -- Former Edmonton city councillor Kim Krushell is set to make "an important announcement regarding her bold and balanced approach to moving Edmonton forward."

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in front of City Hall.

Krushell has been rumoured to run for mayor since Don Iveson said he would not seek re-election.

She was Ward 2's councillor from 2004 until 2013 when she stepped away from politics.

Krushell would join Ward 11 Coun. Mike Nickel, who made his announcement last Friday, Cheryll Watson and Diana Steele.

The municipal election is in October.