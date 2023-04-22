Kings defeat Oilers in OT to take 2-1 series lead
Trevor Moore scored a power-play goal at 3:24 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
After Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was called for high sticking at 1:44, Moore, who grew up in nearby Thousand Oaks, California, took Gabriel Villardi's pass from behind the net and put it between the legs of Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner to give the Kings their second OT victory of the series.
The Kings have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots. The Kings had a pair of power-play goals and are 4 for 15 in the series.
Edmonton's Connor McDavid had the second multi-goal playoff game of his career. Evan Bouchard had a pair of assists, and Skinner made 28 saves.
Iafallo scored his second goal of the series with 33 seconds left in the first period when he knocked in a rebound after Skinner saved Matt Roy's shot from the point.
It was Los Angeles' third goal in the final minute of a regulation period during the series.
McDavid then broke out of his scoring slump with a pair of power-play goals in a 100-second span on wrist shots from the left faceoff circle.
The Oilers captain tied it at 1 with a shot that went over Korpisalo's glove at 7:42.
McDavid then scored another one from the left faceoff circle with the man advantage, with a wrist shot to the short side at 9:22.
Edmonton's advantage lasted only 18 seconds. The Kings went on the power play when Draisaitl was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after McDavid's second goal. Los Angeles quickly converted when Kempe put in a one-timer off the boards after Viktor Arvidsson's entry pass into the Edmonton zone.
The Oilers, who led the league with a 32.4% conversion rate on the power play during the regular season, are 4 for 8 with the man advantage in the series.
SCARY MOMENT
Arvidsson went airborne for a couple seconds and hit the ice hard after being tripped up by Edmonton's Darnell Nurse at 5:52 of the first period.
The Kings' right wing was down for a couple minutes before being helped off the ice. He was in the locker room for a couple minutes before returning to the game.
Nurse was originally called for a five-minute major before it was reviewed and downgraded to a minor. It was a four-on-four situation because Arvidsson was called for playing with a broken stick before his incident with Nurse.
ROAD WARRIOR
Leon Draisaitl became the fourth player in NHL history to have 30 road points in 20 or fewer playoff games when he had the second assist on McDavid's second goal. Draisaitl has 10 goals and 20 assists in the postseason, including six points through three games of this series (three goals, three assists).
Wayne Gretzky (13 games), Mario Lemieux (16) and Peter Stastny (19) reached 30 points on the road in fewer games.
NOTES: Los Angeles forward Blake Lizotte did not play due to a lower-body injury. Zack MacEwen took his place on the fourth line.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
'Darkness engulfing us': Amid education ban, Afghan girls attend secret classes
The Taliban banned Afghan girls from getting an education. They're now risking their lives to attend secret classes.
U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday preserved women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
For sale? Feds offer to buy Ottawa's Wellington Street, but will the city bite?
The City of Ottawa is open to considering a request from the federal government to purchase Wellington Street and transfer the land from city to federal jurisdiction.
This uninhabited Scottish island could be yours for US$190,000
Situated just off the southern coast of Scotland, Barlocco Island is up for sale, priced at offers over US$190,000.
Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'
Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in Manhattan federal court for a trial over claims that British pop superstar Ed Sheeran owes a share of profits from his hit 'Thinking Out Loud' for copying Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On.'
World risks losing 1 language a month over the next 40 years at current rate: study
A language could be lost every month over the next four decades if steps aren't taken to preserve them, a new study suggests, with certain Indigenous languages at greatest risk of disappearing.
Calgary
-
From the bargaining table to the street: Alberta employees push for 'better'
As federal public service workers continue their strike across the country, hundreds of Albertans are lending a hand and asking for a little help of their own.
-
CTrain slips off the tracks at Dalhousie LRT Station
Calgary Transit ran into a bit of an issue on Friday when one of its Red Line trains derailed at the Dalhousie CTrain Station.
-
Bandits stay in the moment as AJHL finals set to kick off Friday
All that stands between the Brooks Bandits three-peating as AJHL champions are the Spruce Gove Saints.
Saskatoon
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life support
A man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
-
Saskatoon priest placed on leave after sexual assault charge
A Saskatoon priest has been placed on administrative leave following sexual assault allegations involving a minor.
-
Sask. police get nearly $500k to expand police and crisis team program
The province is expanding the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) programs in Saskatoon and Regina with $468,800 in an effort to divert more people experiencing mental health crises away from hospitals and jail cells.
Regina
-
Some areas in southeast Sask. saw 60 centimetres of snow in latest storm, Environment Canada says
As much as 60 centimetres (cm) of snow fell in the Weyburn area during a spring snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan this week, according to an Environment Canada weather summary.
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life support
A man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
-
2 injured in stabbing at northern Sask. high school
A school in La Loche, Sask. is closed on Friday following an incident where two people were injured.
Atlantic
-
Union disputes N.S. government over fate of workers at hotel turned provincial shelter
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
-
Politicians point fingers over who should cover $2.4M CBRM budget shortfall
Politicians at the local and provincial levels are can’t seem to agree on who should cover a $2.4 million shortfall in the CBRM.
-
Kalin's Call: Drier than normal April continues, Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend
It’s been a dry month of April in the Maritimes. No rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and only a low chance of showers so far for next week.
Toronto
-
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
-
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
-
Man seriously injured in shooting inside North York bar
A man has been seriously injured after being shot in a bar in North York, police say.
Montreal
-
Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
-
Montreal's REM nearly ready to take commuters aboard
After months of controversy, labour shortages, and delays, Montreal's light-rail train line, the REM, is nearly ready to take commuters aboard. Journalists got a sneak peek Friday into the Brossard station on the South Shore as it is preparing to open its doors.
Ottawa
-
Heat to be restored at Garrison Petawawa during PSAC strike
Heat and hot water will return to Garrison Petawawa, after roughly 700 military members living on the base and office staff were without heat for three days during the strike by public service workers.
-
Contract talks to continue over the weekend between PSAC and federal government
The president of the Treasury Board says she's confident a deal will be reached at the bargaining table, as contract talks will continue over the weekend between the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
Ottawa River levels expected to 'stabilize' this weekend
Water levels are expected to stabilize along the Ottawa River through the Ottawa area this weekend, but officials warn heavy rain in the forecast may cause levels to rise in some areas next week.
Kitchener
-
'I know we were meant to be': Jury hears final text messages sent between Ager Hasan and Melinda Vasilije
Dozens of text messages were presented to a Kitchener courtroom Friday as a computer forensic analyst from Waterloo regional police was called as a witness at the trial of Ager Hasan.
-
Waterloo regional police facing questions over staffing report
The report, prepared for police by consultant KPMG, recommends WRPS could pay for additional officers using budget surpluses – but the full report, including that recommendation, was not released until after the 2023 budget was already approved.
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
-
Two northerners enjoying fast food fame
Two people from our region are getting involved with some big-name fast food chains.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba may re-examine rail relocation following train derailment
A train derailment closed a stretch of a busy Winnipeg thoroughfare Friday and prompted Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government to refloat the billion-dollar idea of relocating rail lines outside the city.
-
Advocates speak out over newborn apprehensions in Manitoba
Manitoba's practice of apprehending newborn babies is being criticized after a family recorded a CFS worker taking a young Indigenous mother's baby even though advocates say she did everything right.
-
'We share their concerns': Canada's police chiefs asking for help to keep the public and officers safe
Keeping dangerous offenders from being released as well as mental health and addictions were on the agenda for the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police as the organization requested a meeting with premiers to discuss safety concerns.
Vancouver
-
'I feel alienated': Musqueam elder left living in poor conditions
Life for a Musqueam elder has reached a breaking point. Seventy-seven-year-old Dunstan Campbell has been living in a home on the reserve for eight months that is filled with mould, debris, and collapsing ceilings.
-
Multiple arrests made after man kidnapped, held hostage for 2 days: Port Moody police
Multiple arrests have been made after a man was kidnapped in Port Moody earlier this week.
-
Calls for bail reforms headline meeting between premiers, police chiefs
Calls to reform Canada's bail system were the main talking point during a meeting between provincial and territorial premiers and the association representing Canada's police chiefs Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Hells Angels seek federal appeal after 3 clubhouses seized
The lawyer representing Angel Acres and Festivals, as well as several individual Hells Angels motorcycle club members, says the group has filed an application with the Supreme Court of Canada seeking leave to appeal B.C.'s seizure of three of its clubhouses.
-
Premiers united in call for bail reform after meeting with police chiefs, says Eby
British Columbia Premier David Eby says his provincial and territorial counterparts are unanimous in calling on the federal government to implement bail reforms and expand support to fight against guns and gangs in communities.
-
Courtenay schools lift hold-and-secure after reports of armed man: RCMP
Two schools in Courtenay were placed under a hold-and-secure after the Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a man carrying a gun in the area on Friday afternoon.