Kingsway Legion keeping afloat after struggling to stay open post-pandemic

    Edmonton’s largest legion says it’s holding its own after struggling to stay open after the pandemic.

    Two years ago the community came together to help 175 Kingsway Legion survive by organizing a fundraiser.

    100.3 The Bear radio station, a sister station of CTV News Edmonton, helped with a meat raffle, raising $20,000 for the legion.

    “That really got us over the hole,” said 175 Kingsway Legion president Robert Torrie.

    On Monday, hundreds of people filled the Kingsway Legion to honour veterans on Remembrance Day.

    “Remembrance week is the only week where we can generate money to help the (Edmonton) Poppy Fund, which goes to help veterans and their families in times of need to pay groceries, pay a heat bill or something like that,” Torrie said on Monday.

    Torrie says there are always veterans looking for help and the legion is always looking for donations through other fundraisers.

    “On Friday and Saturday nights (we have) open dances, various dinner shows, any way we can try and generate a penny,” said Torrie.

    Torrie emphasized it's vital to keep Remembrance Day ceremonies alive so history doesn’t repeat itself.

