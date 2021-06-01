EDMONTON -- A larger-than-life word search and a self-seat patio welcomes people of all ages.

Designed to support local businesses, the public art display at Kingsway Mall combines an expansive outdoor art installation and a patio with a capacity of up to 80 people.

Starting Tuesday, the outdoor space will be open to the public. Located on the west side of the mall and near the main entrance, Eat and Seek will include a large patio to encourage takeout from the food court or other local restaurant vendors. While enjoying a treat on the patio, Edmontonians can browse local talent with displays from Promoting Artists Redefining Kulture (PARK) and art work from two Alberta artists.

The outdoor space will feature interactive displays to encourage visitors of all ages, said Kingsway Mall marketing manager Bo Tarasenko.

“Eat & Seek has been designed to both bring people together in a safe outdoor environment and offer support to the food and beverage businesses in the Kingsway community. We hope that this will be a bright spot for Edmontonians this summer as we continue to find innovative ways to support our local cultural and business communities,” he said.

There will be a sanitization and cleaning process in place. Visitors are required to follow local safety regulations.