KISS to play in Edmonton in November as part of ongoing three-year farewell tour

Edmonton will be one of the stops rock band KISS makes later this year on its "End of the Road" tour.

On Wednesday, the band announced 19 concerts throughout Canada and the U.S.

Rogers Place will host KISS on Nov. 10.

KISS will also play in Vancouver two days earlier, and in Calgary two days later.

The band's other Canadian stops include Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Montreal, Quebec, Kanata, and Toronto.

Tickets go on presale on March 6 and general sale on March 10.

The "End of the Road" tour started in 2019. Some shows were delayed during the pandemic.