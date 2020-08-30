Advertisement
Kits for Kids: Backpacks and school supplies collected for low-income kindergarten students
Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 4:09PM MDT
Kits for Kids donation drive.
EDMONTON -- Going to school for the first time will be a bit easier for some new students thanks to a donation drive held on Sunday.
Kits for Kids was organized by the Girl to Girl empowerment group to collect backpacks, supplies and money for low-income kindergarten students, especially those with learning disabilities or those who are new to the English language.
The donations will be sent to six Edmonton schools.