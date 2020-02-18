EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom is expected to miss two to three weeks with a shoulder injury, the team said Tuesday.

The Oilers are currently plagued with injuries with Klefbom joining Connor McDavid, James Neal, Kris Russell, Sam Gagner and Joakim Nygard.

Defenceman William Lagesson is expected to replace Klefbom in the lineup.

Klefbom has five goals and 28 assists in 59 games so far in 2019-20.