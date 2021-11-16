Koskinen pulled as high-flying Oilers are downed by Jets 5-2

EDMONTON -

Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Western Conference-leading Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Tuesday.

Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets (9-3-3), who were wrapping up a seven-game homestand (5-1-1). Josh Morrissey added a pair of assists.

NHL-leading scorer Leon Draisaitl had a pair of power-play goals early in the third period for Edmonton (11-4-0), giving him 17 goals and 33 points on the season.

Connor McDavid, second in league scoring, assisted on both goals to up his point total to 29 and keep alive his streak of notching at least a point in every one of his team's 15 games this season.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced before being replaced by Stuart Skinner to start the third period. The backup made eight saves. The loss put Koskinen's record at 9-2-0.

It was the first meeting between the clubs since the Jets swept the Oilers in the first round of last season's playoffs. They have a rematch in Edmonton on Thursday.