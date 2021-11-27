Koskinen stops 36 shots, Edmonton tops Golden Knights 3-2

Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Edmonton Top Stories