Kraken face Oilers, look for first Pacific Division victory

Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi and Seattle Kraken defenceman Jeremy Lauzon battle for the puck during NHL pre-season action in Edmonton, Sept. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi and Seattle Kraken defenceman Jeremy Lauzon battle for the puck during NHL pre-season action in Edmonton, Sept. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories