Kraken sink struggling Oilers with offensive outburst

Seattle Kraken' Daniel Sprong (91) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (The Canadian Press/Jason Franson). Seattle Kraken' Daniel Sprong (91) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 (The Canadian Press/Jason Franson).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island