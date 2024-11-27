Krispy Kreme opening new Edmonton location next month

Edmonton's new Krispy Kreme location will open next month, the company announced on Wednesday.

The shop at 4614 Gateway Blvd. will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Dec. 10.

Doughnut fans will be able to see sweet treats being made up close and enjoy fresh doughnut right off the line.

Customers who attend the grand opening will get a free glazed doughnut and the first person in line will receive a dozen doughnuts every month for an entire year.

"We’ve heard from our Edmonton fans and are excited to finally bring our iconic hot doughnuts to the city," Levi Hetrick of Krispy Kreme Canada said in a news release. "We can’t wait to share this experience with our new neighbours and friends in Edmonton and beyond."

The company says it will also be having promotional doughnut drops leading up to the grand opening.

Details about the drops can be found on the Krispy Kreme Instagram and Facebook accounts.