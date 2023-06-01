Krispy Kreme planning Alberta expansion, starting in Edmonton

Krispy Kreme will soon have a drive-thru and dine-in location in the Alberta capital, and that's just the beginning, the global doughnut giant and a local developer announced Thursday.

An American chain founded in 1937 and headquartered in North Carolina, Krispy Kreme has about 1,400 locations worldwide but none on the Canadian prairies.

The "Hot Light Factory" store will open in 2024 and be located in EVER Square on Gateway Boulevard and Calgary Trail near Whitemud Drive.

“The addition of Krispy Kreme to not just our development, but to Edmonton and Alberta, brings additional excitement that will attract visitors from throughout the province,” said Sam Narayan with EVER Real Estate Developments Ltd.

“We are thrilled that they chose our site for their first and flagship Edmonton factory.”

The new location will also include a production facility "for future standalone locations in and around Edmonton."

“We are excited to bring the Krispy Kreme brand to Edmonton. We think the site at EVER Square is a fantastic entry point to the market," a statement from the company said.

"It will allow us to serve customers how they choose either via the drive-thru or by coming inside the Hot Light Theatre Shop to enjoy Original Glazed doughnuts right off the line.”

There are already 13 Krispy Kreme locations in Canada. The only one outside of Ontario and Quebec is in Delta, B.C.

The menu consists of mostly doughnuts and coffee, but also includes frozen drinks, muffins, bagels and croissants.