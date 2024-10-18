EDMONTON
    • Kulak scores twice and McDavid gets first goal of season as Oilers beat Predators 4-2

    Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) shoots the puck to score an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) shoots the puck to score an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brett Kulak scored twice and Connor McDavid added his first goal of the season to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 victory over the reeling Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

    Jeff Skinner also scored and Calvin Pickard made 25 saves for the defending Western Conference champion Oilers, who have won consecutive games after beginning the season with a three-game skid.

    Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville (0-4).

    Forsberg’s goal midway through the first period gave Nashville its first lead of the season. That lasted less than six minutes before Kulak tied it.

    Kulak sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minute for the defenseman's first career two-goal game.

    Takeaways

    Oilers: The potent Edmonton power play has yet to find its stride. After going 0 for 4 on Thursday, the Oilers are 1 for 13 with the man advantage. McDavid had 32 goals and a league-leading 100 assists last season and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP despite Edmonton losing the Stanley Cup Final to Florida.

    Predators: Nashville is 0-4 for the first time since the 2002-03 season. The Predators hardly expected that start after spending big in the offseason, adding Marchessault — whose goal was his first as a Predator — along with Steven Stamkos and Brady Skjei.

    Key moment

    Just 44 seconds after Nashville tied the game at 2-all late in the second period, McDavid picked up a puck in the low slot and lifted a wrist shot over Saros.

    Key stat

    Leon Draisaitl had an assist, giving him 43 points (25 goals, 18 assists) in 27 career games against the Predators.

    Up next

    The Oilers play at Dallas Saturday in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference final, while the Predators host Detroit Saturday.

