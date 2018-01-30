A long-standing restaurant in northeast Edmonton is closing its doors in March.

La Boheme Restaurant Bed & Breakfast opened in 1982 in the now 106-year-old Gibbard Block.

“Wayne Gretzky and a lot of the boys on the bus came here,” owner Mike Comeau told CTV News. “They’d come in the back door and just come down the stairs so they didn’t have to see any of the public.”

Mike and his wife Connie sold the building to Sparrow Capital, and the developer will restore the façade and front entrance, replace the electrical system, and add insulation and a new elevator.

“Any building that’s 100 years old is going to need love in a bunch of different categories,” Sparrow Capital founder Antoine Palmer said.

The main floor will accommodate two restaurants and a retail store, the second flood will be office space, and the top floor will have eight micro suites.

The restaurant will close in mid-March and construction is expected to begin in April. Sparrow Capital hopes to reopen the Gibbard Block by the end of the year.

As for the Comeaus, they’ve had a good run, and they are looking forward to spending more time with their family outside of the restaurant.

“There’s a point when even the greatest of the greats have to retire at some point in time, and for us it's been coming on our 38th year.”

With files from Shanelle Kaul