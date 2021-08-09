EDMONTON -- Labatt Breweries is marking an investment in its Edmonton brewery it says will create jobs and accelerate Alberta's economic recovery.

The brewery, at Whitemud Drive and 99 Street, has been undergoing an expansion.

Company president Kyle Norrington is expected to be joined by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney at an event on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Labatt's history in Canada dates back to the 1850s, and about one century later, would announce plans to expand with a brewery in Alberta's capital city. The brewer, now under the Anheuser-Busch brand, has locations in six provinces.