EDMONTON -- The Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) held rallies across Alberta, Thursday to protest job cuts and what they call steps toward the privatization of healthcare.

Protesters gathered outside the Royal Alexandra Hospital, then outside the U of A Hospital hours later.

The rallies come after the UCP government announced they would contract out 11,000 health sector jobs.

The province says that move will save taxpayers $600 million a year.

The AFL says it’s hard to understand why the province would pick a fight with the public sector during a pandemic.

“The healthcare workers have been on the front lines fighting COVID,” Ricardo Acuna from the U of A told CTV News Edmonton.

“I think the wildcat strike showed that action is possible. They were very courageous to stand up, they were the first ones, but I think there is growing interest in standing up,” he said.

The protesters also expressed displeasure with government cuts to public schools and post-secondary funding.