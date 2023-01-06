Lac La Biche carjacking victim shot, 1 arrested: RCMP

A Beaver Lake resident has been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted carjacking in December in which a person was shot.

The victim went to Lac La Biche hospital on Dec. 6 shortly after midnight reporting someone with a firearm had tried to steal his vehicle.

The victim knew his attacker, RCMP say.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with nine offences, including discharging a firearm with intent, robbery with a firearm, and aggravated assault.

At his home, several firearms, ammunition, and other weapons were found by police, resulting in more charges.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.