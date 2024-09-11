Lac La Biche man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

A Lac La Biche, Alta., man is facing two child porn-related charges.

RCMP launched an investigation after they were notified of a man living in Lac La Biche who was believed to have possessed and distributed child pornography.

The man was arrested after police searched a home on Tuesday.

Police said the alleged victim was not believed to be from the area.

Eric Sprecker, 24, of Lac La Biche, has been charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Sprecker saw a justice of the peace and was released with conditions. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 7 in Lac La Biche.

Anyone with information about this incident or other criminal activity in Lac La Biche is asked to contact RCMP at 780-623-4380.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or through the P3 Tips app.