Lac La Biche RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in liquor store robbery

Lac La Biche RCMP are asking for public assistance to help them identify a suspect in a Thursday night robbery at a downtown liquor store.

Police responded that night around 9:40 p.m. after a suspect was reported to have used bear spray against store employees before fleeing with stolen alcohol in a dark vehicle.

Police on scene determined that two women had gone into the store. One took a number of bottles of alcohol off the shelf and ran out, while using bear spray on two store employees.

Police weren’t able to locate the suspect.

She’s described as being between 20 and 30 years old, around 165 centimetres (5’5”) tall, with a medium-heavy build, black hair, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing Black Adidas track pants, and red and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or by using the "P3 Tips" app.