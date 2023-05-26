Lacombe County motorcyclist survives crash with logging truck
A motorcyclist from Lacombe County was seriously injured in a crash with a logging truck on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old crashed with the logging truck around 10 p.m. on Highway 53 near Highway 2, west of Ponoka.
STARS Air Ambulance took him to hospital.
As of Friday, he remained in hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.
The truck driver wasn't hurt.
Police are investigating.
